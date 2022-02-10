Prince Harry faces mixed reactions after saying he suffers from exhaustion

Prince Harry is facing mixed reactions after describing how he prioritizes his own mental health each day after suffering from “burnout”, with some questioning the difficulty of the royal workload.

The Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on mental health during a virtual appearance organized by the company of coaching BetterUp staff on Thursday, when he spoke with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and Serena Williams.

Reflecting on his own experience, Harry, 37, who was appointed BetterUp’s director of impact last year, said he had experienced burnout. [agotamiento]which he described as a feeling of “coming to the end of everything I had, any fuel, any vapor in the engine”, and which he now prioritizes self-care every day as a result.

“Now I put in half an hour, 45 minutes, in the morning when it’s like, ‘Okay, one of the kids is off to school, the other is sleeping, there’s a break in our schedule,'” the royal explained. daily life with his wife Meghan Markle and the couple’s two children, two-year-old Archie and eight-month-old Lilibet, adding that he needs to “meditate every day”.

During the conversation, Harry also acknowledged the role that employers play in employees’ ability to take care of themselves, adding, “From an employer’s point of view, you can’t expect people to go to work for themselves if you don’t give them the time to do it.”

“When people focus on the inner work, these people are better at work and they are better at home,” he continued, adding that he knows from experience that working and “as a husband [y] as a father”, that “self-care is the first thing that is lost”.

Harry also acknowledged that for some, the idea of ​​devoting energy and time to “inner work” can be off-putting, as people may think they have more work to do.

However, according to Harry, who wants to offer people around the world a coaching in mental health, the “outer work” becomes “much easier” when you start doing the inner work.

On social media, however, the royals’ comments drew mixed reactions, with some questioning whether Prince Harry has the authority to speak from his own experience working himself to “burnout” even though the duke launched the Games. Invictus, he worked as BetterUp’s director of impact, ran his and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, and worked on a number of other projects, including a deal with Spotify and Netflix.

“Prince Harry’s workload is causing him exhaustion, you just have to think of those who have worked long hours and despite everything they don’t have enough money; It must be very difficult being a millionaire for him and his family,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Prince Harry has never had to do an honest day’s work in his life. Any work he has done has been little more than a hobby. Can he stop pontificating about real work and workers? He is embarrassing”.

Others criticized the duke’s suggestion that everyone spend up to an hour each morning focusing on self-care, with another person writing: “So Prince Harry thinks everyone can fit 45 minutes of self-care into their morning routine. Following this advice, next week I will set the alarm clock at 4:30 instead of 5:15. Because, Harry, some of us have to go to work while our children are at school, not do yoga…”.

However, in response to the criticism, many praised Prince Harry for consistently championing mental health awareness.

“The people attacking Prince Harry for his @BetterUp Inner Work comments are the very people who could heed his advice, maybe they wouldn’t be so bitter and twisted if they did,” one person wrote, while another said: “I love that Prince Harry is consistent, he’s been talking about mental fitness since the launch of the Invictus Games.”

Someone else revealed that they too have been taking time in the morning for self-care, and that it has had a huge impact on their mental health.

“I’ve started getting up an hour earlier than necessary to have time to exercise, meditate, read, whatever I think will be best for me that day. It has helped me a lot,” they wrote.

According to another person, the interview served as a reminder of the importance of boundaries and work-life balance, with one viewer tweeting: “Fantastic interview! I totally agree with Harry and Serena, balance is of the utmost importance and making sure you take time for yourself is paramount! Limits are necessary.