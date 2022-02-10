Protesting Truckers Could Affect Super Bowl, Authorities Warn

Canada: what is the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers and what does it require? 2:50

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned law enforcement agencies across the country that a convoy of truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, similar to recent protests in Ottawa, Canada, could soon begin in USA, with the potential to affect the Los Angeles area on Super Bowl Sunday and cause other disruptions.

A DHS bulletin sent Tuesday to state and local officials, obtained by CNN, said the agency “has received reports of truckers potentially planning to block highways in major metropolitan cities across the United States in protest of, among other things, mandates of vaccines for carriers”.

The DHS warning was first reported by Yahoo News.

“The convoy will potentially start in California in mid-February and arrive in Washington in mid-March, which could affect Super Bowl LVI scheduled for February 13 and the State of the Union address scheduled for March 1.” says the bulletin.

“While there is currently no indication of planned violence, if hundreds of trucks converge on a major metropolitan city, there is the potential to severely disrupt transportation, federal government operations, business facilities and emergency services through traffic jams and possible counter-protests,” the bulletin added.

Mother to truckers in Canada: Get vaccinated, save a life 1:39

A DHS spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the department “is tracking reports of a possible convoy that may be planning to travel to multiple US cities. We have not observed any specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy.” convoy, and we are working closely with our federal, state and local partners to continually assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe.”

A federal official told CNN that early last week, authorities began seeing calls in a variety of online forums for the events in Ottawa to expand to the US. The official said law enforcement officials and security guarding the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, are preparing for any potential disruption.

For nearly two weeks, Canadian truckers have been protesting a new rule that requires them to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or face a two-week quarantine at home after returning across the US-Canadian border. Others have come together to protest mask mandates, lockdowns, restrictions on gatherings and other COVID-19 prevention efforts in the country.

Tensions stemming from the Canadian protests have escalated to the point where traffic at major crossing points into the US has ground to a halt and a judge has temporarily banned protesters in Ottawa from using loudspeakers.

DHS said it has worked for more than a year to support security measures around the Super Bowl and has dedicated more than 500 people to help. The agency says it has also worked with federal, state and local partners to strengthen security around the US Capitol.

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Paula Newton, Aya Elamroussi, and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.