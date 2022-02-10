PSG presents a uniform with nods to the Chicago Bulls, they cover Messi’s feet and do they send a message to Mbappé?

The new kit has real differences compared to the PSG and Jordan collaboration released around this time last year, when they introduced a psychedelic-tinged uniform.

Paris Saint-Germain has revealed its latest collaboration with the brand jordan by nike by presenting a new uniform that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and company will wear for the remainder of the 2021-22 season

PSG highlights that the predominantly white with blue and red trim, which will be worn in the second half of the campaign, includes a design feature taken from the famous uniforms worn by the Chicago Bulls.

New PSG uniform with Jordan’s Chicago Bulls dyes @PSG_inside

The new shorts PSG share the diamond style used by the Bull’s during their successful period when they won six championships of the NBA in eight years, between 1991 and 1998.

The red pinstripes around the collar and cuffs also recall the details of the classic uniforms of the Bulls that Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen made famous – widely considered to be the best team in the history of the NBA.

The new clothing has real differences compared to the collaboration of PSG Y Jordan released around this time last year, when they introduced a uniform with psychedelic hints of “Hyper Pink” and “Psychic Purple.”

Further merging the worlds of football and basketball, the PSG revealed her new “skin” with a photo shoot starring Messi, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos alongside PSG female stars Grace Geyoro, Jordyn Huitema and Sakina Karchaoui posing school yearbook style.

Some observers on social media noted that the feet of Messi they are not clearly seen in the images in which he appears, probably as a way to avoid the problem that the Argentine is one of the most important names of the brand Adidas.



The new uniform is part of the spring 2022 collection of PSG – Jordan which includes several very attractive items of casual and workout wear.

In fact, in addition to sportswear, the seasonal collection extends to hoodies, jackets, sweatpants, casual shirts and sneakers. Air Jordan 1 Mid.

Is all this, perhaps, an effort to make Mbappe feel like you don’t need to go Real Madrid in the summer if the PSG becomes Los Blancos Ligue 1?