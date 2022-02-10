Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía buy a mansion for two million euros

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have plans for the future as a couple and proof of this is that the young people bought a mansion together.

According to Spanish media, the singers would have paid 2.2 million euros for a modernist rural mansion near the town of Manresa (Barcelona), protected for its architectural interest.

So the couple will not be able to renew it completely and everything they do will be with special permissions and under supervision.

The sale would have been made on January 11, after the artists visited the place at least once. The one they have seen more often over there is the singer’s mother, Pilar Tobella, in charge of the family business and sole administrator of the Motomami company, which handles all the affairs of Rosalía’s career, according to what the neighbors explained to the local newspaper Regió7.

How is the property?

The mansion was designed by Ignasi Oms i Ponsa, considered the most important modernist architect in Manresa, author of the neo-Gothic house-palace, known as ca Buresa, the Torre Lluvià and the town’s Casino. It was built in 1905 and its interior is full of stained glass windows, vaults, terraces, period fireplaces and even a modern Jacuzzi.

It has eight suites, two lounges, a wine cellar and a completely renovated kitchen, all with magnificent views of the Montserrat massif. The estate originally belonged to the Dominican priests of the Sant Domènec convent and has an adjoining chapel dating from 1872. Since then, it has passed from one private hands to another.

The last owner listed in the records is Jean Claude Gaston Magnien, husband and heir of one of the two sisters of Rosa Oriol, the co-founder of the Tous jewelry company. The singer born in the town of Sant Esteve Sesrovires, 40 kilometers from Manresa, opens her house almost at the same time that she launches her next album, “Motomami”.