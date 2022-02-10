Rayados, the millionaire team that is nobody beyond Monterrey

Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados de Monterrey. (Photo: Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

There is a team in MX League that it doesn’t matter how much money you spend on transfers, it doesn’t matter whether or not you win titles from time to time, it doesn’t matter if you build a new stadium, it doesn’t matter what you do because it is still a small team in Mexican soccer. that club are the Monterrey Rayados.

The recent failure and international embarrassment of Rayados in the Club World Cups proves it once again: when he has the eyes of all of Mexico on his soccer, when he has the opportunity to show that he is more than a regional club, to gain followers beyond Monterrey, he fails.

The disaster of losing to Al-Ahly, from Egypt, a team with a squad three times cheaper, and the scenes of royal fans claiming the team in the streets of the United Arab Emirates have gone around the world.

“I don’t know if the expectations of the previous world championships in Monterrey were the same, I don’t know, but we have done what was done in the past, It’s not like it was the worst performance in the history of Monterrey,” said Rayados’ coach, Javier Aguirre, after beating Al Jazira 3-1 and finishing fifth in the Club World Cup.

Rayados has some elements to gain popularity in Liga MX and compete with the greats, but something always happens…

the rich team

Rayados is the rich team in Liga MX and use their money to win, as other clubs did before, like America.

The owner of Rayados is the Femsa company, the fifth most valuable company in Mexico in 2021, according to the ranking prepared by Expansión.

This economic support from Femsa has helped it, since 2010, to be year after year among the three most valuable squads in Liga MX, according to Transfermarkt.

Monterrey’s squad is the most valuable in 2022 in Liga MX worth an estimated $94.4 million, $10 million more than the Tigers, his closest team.

And they are also the second most valuable team in Liga MX in 2020 with an estimated value of $311 million (largely due to the construction of its new stadium, which opened in 2015), according to Forbes. Only surpassed by Chivas for half a million dollars.

Spare no expense

From 2010 to date, Rayados spent more than $170 million dollars on signings, according to Transfermarkt. And in sales it barely reaches $80 million dollars.

the royal team seems desperate to outshine the Tigers and his recent sporting success in the last decade.

After being eliminated from the previous Liga MX tournament against Atlas and coach Javier Aguirre’s statements that the club’s squad was “short”, the club did not hesitate to open the portfolio to strengthen itself and regain the top of Mexican soccer. He signed three national teams from Mexico: central defender Héctor Moreno, midfielder Luis Romo and attacker Rodolfo Pizarro.

The best Mexican coach

There is no current Mexican coach with more experience and achievements than Javier Aguirre, who has managed Mexico in two World Cups, in addition to his experience in La Liga with Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid, Zaragoza, Espanyol and Leganés. He has also coached the Japanese and Egyptian national teams. A difficult trajectory to replicate.

Y Rayados managed to bring him back to manage a Mexican club 20 years later.

Despite all this, the Rayados are still a team from Monterrey, away from the most popular Mexican soccer teams like America, Chivas, Cruz Azul or Pumas.

Home team… and boy

It seems that the only thing that matters to Rayados is beating the Tigres, his rival in Monterey. And vice versa. And they send messages to each other on social networks making fun of each other.

And in the competition between the two teams, the Tigres are winning not only by having more Liga MX titles (seven against five).

Los Tigres were Liga MX’s team of the decade from 2010 to 2020 (they won five Liga MX championships, one Copa MX and one Concacaf Champions League), while Rayados won two Liga MX, two Copa MX and three Liga MX titles. of Concacaf Champions.

But those titles are not reflected in the increase in fans. On the contrary.

Monterrey is the eighth favorite team in Mexican soccer (behind Chivas, América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Tigres, Atlas and Toluca), according to the survey “Soccer fans in Mexico 2022”, prepared by Consulta Mitofsky.

And they have even lost followers (it went from 3.1% in 2010 to 2.8% in 2022 of fan preferences, which represents a drop of 9.6%), according to the same survey.

At interest in the team in Liga MX, Rayados has 4%far from 57% of America, 38% of chivas, 23% of Cruz Azul and 12% of Pumas.

Yes, they are the most powerful team financially, they have the best squad, a modern stadium, but at the end of the day, the Rayados are, and surely will be, a small team from Monterrey.

