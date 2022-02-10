Red Bull presented the RB18, which Checo and Verstappen will race in 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.02.2022 10:50:28





With images of all the drama that was experienced until the last lap of the last race of the 2021 seasonthis Wednesday the Red Bull team presented the RB18 car with which the 2021 champion, Max Verstappenand the mexican pilot Sergio Perezwill compete in the 2022 campaign that starts next March 20.

In a launch through a broadcast on social networks, the Austrian team led by Christian Hornershowed the car with which they will also try to win the constructors’ championship that won the 2021 season Mercedes.

The head of the Red Bull team, accompanied by Max and Checo, said that the most significant change for this year is in chassis redesignwhich was thanks to a change in the rules by the International Automobile Federation (FIA)with which it is sought to have more even races.

“It has been one of the biggest changes in the last 30 years. The whole chassis has changed for this year. The purpose of the design change is to allow the cars to follow each other more closely and to create better overtaking opportunities to have races. more equitable. It’s going to be an epic season“, he pointed.

Checo spoke about the new season that is approaching, and said he is impatient to sit in the RB18, start driving it and adapt as soon as possible before the start of the campaign, which will be his second with the Austrian team.

“It seems like yesterday when we were in Abu Dhabi. I am very excited to start the new season. We are working a lot with the engineers and we can’t wait to drive these new cars“, he pointed.

​

​

​

​

​

​