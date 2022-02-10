Rumor | Club América considers punishing its footballers financially

Bad results continue to prevail for the America club at Shout Mexico Clausura 2022because after adding his only point against the Club Puebla in their debut, they lost two consecutive meetings in the Aztec stadiumone against the champion Atlasand another when America faced the Athletic Saint Louis, a squad that had an interim coach and would not have scored so far this semester. In this way, those of Coapa they are positioned in the sixteenth place of the general table, very far from the top that they used to maintain not only during the previous semester, but since they arrived Santiago Solari.

defeat against Atletico San Luiss is even more emphasized if we take into account that just last week, Emilio Azcarraga presented at the premises of Coapa to speak with players, coaching staff, and even managers, emphasizing that the goal of being champions must go hand in hand with exhibiting spectacular football, without neglecting that although Santiago Banos and Solari they have your support, no one is assured of their place if the scores continue against them. In fact, the journalist known as the Snipermentioned in his column that in the dome Americanist They are already considering the idea of ​​punishing players financially.

According to the report, the same Emilio Azcarraga He gave his approval to freeze the premiums and bonuses that players obtain according to their performance in each game, which would directly affect the money they receive, although their salary will remain firm, this is a serious blow to footballers bluecream. It should be noted that this measure has not yet been taken, but it would already be put on the table to be executed if the performance of the Eagles it is still so far below what is expected of a large team.

The finals that Santiago Solari will play in the next matches with Club América

In the same column it is mentioned that the work of Santiago Solari will be evaluated especially in the matches of the double day that will have those of Coapa when they visit the Crown Stadium to play against Club Santos Lagunaand then reset the outstanding commitment in the kraken in front of Mazatlan FC. There would be the possibility that the Argentine will be fired if he does not achieve a good sum of points against two of the rivals that look weaker in this start of the tournament, although it will be necessary to wait for each dispute.