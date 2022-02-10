Samsung condemns its most popular mid-range, which will only receive two updates a year from now on

The Samsung Galaxy A51 with 4G connectivity lowers its support to two updates per year, every 6 months, with no information yet on the arrival of Android 12.

On a day evidently reserved for Samsung in this smartphone industrythe truth is not everything is so good news like the landing of the Galaxy S22 that has just taken place, nor like the confirmation that we saw yesterday that practically the entire high-end of the South Korean giant will receive up to 4 major updates of Android thus becoming the mobiles with the best platform support.

On the contrary, Samsung itself also announced a few hours ago that one of its best-selling Galaxy, in fact the best seller in the entire 2020 financial year how is this Samsung Galaxy A51, it runs out of support for quarterly updates, starting to be updated from now only twice a year and staying stuck for now on Android 11, with no news of the promised Android 12 and Android 13 versions that they will have to keep waiting for.

The colleagues at GSMArena told us, who directly echoed this change, also reporting that the Galaxy A51 5Gits much less sold version with state-of-the-art connectivity, yes you will continue to receive quarterly update packagesdouble that of the 4G LTE model.

Obviously, there are already fervorous complaints from the great mass of users of this device, which It only has about two years on the market or little more, and he hasn’t even received his promised portion of Android 12 yet before sticking with just 2 updates per year.

There have been no official statements by Samsung in this regard, although in the case of one of the best-selling terminals by the South Korean giant in recent times, We hope that nothing changes the plans to keep the 3 major updates of Android that were announced and the 4 years of update supportalthough in this case users have to settle for a biannual deployment.

In the event that Samsung offers any update regarding Android 12 or Android 13 for its mid-range, we will let you know, although you already know, if you have a Galaxy A51 4G you will have to wait a long time, no less than 6 months, between each new update of your smartphone… Bad news for a day as marked as this!

