San Remo Music Awards will not advance names of foreign guests “to avoid harassment”

Photo: TCP

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

In a new press conference at the Hotel Nacional, Jorge Robaina, artistic director of the San Remo Music Awards (SRMA), said that the event has confirmed new foreign guests, but that “the names will be announced later to avoid similar harassment.”

The phrase of the musician and director of the Karamba group alludes to the cancellation of international artists to the event such as Kalimba, Alex Ubago, Denise Rubio, among others, who, according to the organizers of the event, did not confirm their attendance due to media pressure and in the networks.

Robaina announced in an appointment with the press the presence of four winners of previous editions of said event, which, as they have stated, has nothing to do with the San Remo song festival held in Italy a few days ago.

According to the director of Exports of the Egrem, Yolaida Duharte, “SRMA has a history in the Expo of Italy, Venice, Uzbekistan and Tunisia, and in Cuba it has all the legal support and follows the tradition of organizing other similar events ” declared the official.

Robaina himself, Duharte and Alexis Triana, Director of Communication of the Ministry of Culture, were present at the press conference. At the meeting, the absence of Lis Cuesta, one of the coordinators of the event, who had been present at previous conferences, was noted.

The artistic director reiterated that the event has, since its inception, the intention of strengthening cultural relations between Italy and Cuba, given the historical consumption of music on the island of that European country. He also stated that the contest aims to internationalize the talent of young professionals and amateurs through the contest, designed by the president of the Italian side, Nicola Convertino.

The organizers announced the addition of new spaces to the event. In “a space well known to all Havanans, Avenida Galiano, which is also Avenida de Italia, and right there we have planned a very popular show, very close to the people, where Italian culture reaches the streets of La Havana”, explained the musician.

“In addition to that, it is important to point out that right now I have many artists, friends, colleagues, both from the patio, that is, Cuban artists, as well as international ones, who have given us their approval based on this and we are putting together the entire structure. artistic that we have planned”, he pointed out.

In relation to the Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Music and the diplomatic offices of Cuba and Italy, among other institutions, Robaina clarified that the San Remo Music Awards is a venue captured for Cuba. The Italian counterpart does not charge our country and they assume the staging here of the Italian artists who will attend, he specified.