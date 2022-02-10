Santana, head of the Clinical Cardiology Service of HM CIEC

David Santana.

The Comprehensive Center for Cardiovascular Diseases HM CIEC Barcelonalocated in the HM Nou Delfos Hospital, enhances the Clinical Cardiology Service with the incorporation of the renowned specialist David Santana. The new manager will coordinate a team made up of 12 cardiologists and 22 specialists in arrhythmiology, hemodynamics and cardiovascular surgery, including doctors and collaborators, with the aim of providing the patient with comprehensive care and high quality of care.

For David Santana, what has most attracted him to the HM Hospitales project is “being able to work with a transversal approach in comprehensive patient care and provide you with close attention, whose only aim is to ensure that you have a good experience in our hospital, that is, from your arrival to your departure, you feel supported, confident and informed at all times by our technicians, nurses and specialists. ” while “letting them know that they have the most advanced technology and techniques in diagnosis and treatment”.

A highly specialized team is what guarantees the patient comprehensive and multidisciplinary care, as well as addressing problems that require rapid and highly complex intervention. The specialists of HM CIEC Barcelona work in coordination with their counterparts in Madrid and Galiciasince the three centers share the medical records and assess the cases jointly.

heart attack code

In this sense, the rapid care of patients with acute pathology is one of the aspects for which the Clinical Cardiology Service stands out. Through the application of the Infarction Code, a protocol is launched (active 24 hours a day) that, in perfect coordination with the 24-hour Emergency Service, ICU and Interventional Cardiology, allows the diagnosis of myocardial infarction with a series of steps that promote rapid and effective care of the affected personregardless of where you are, reducing the time of myocardial damage. By suffering less injury, the recovery of the heart muscle is faster and better, which means a higher survival rate and better quality of life afterwards.

Interventional Cardiology, a pillar of care

In this rapid and effective intervention, the professionals of the Hemodynamics Unit acquire special relevance. Their experience and having advanced technological equipment constitutes “a strength when carrying out complex diagnostic and therapeutic studies in coronary and valvular pathologies, rhythm disorders, etc. Undoubtedly, hemodynamicists are one of our pillars when it comes to caring for both hospitalized and outpatient patientsof acute pathologies or for programmed therapies”, indicates Santana.

In addition to the fast, efficient and comprehensive care of the patient, the good experience of the people who come to HM CIEC Barcelona, ​​both patients and family members, is one of the factors that most concerns Dr. Santana. For this reason, he considers that the recently remodeled HM CIEC Barcelona, ​​which concentrates all the services and devices of the cardiovascular specialty in a single space, is “a differential value compared to other centers in the city. Have all the assistance devices for the diagnosis and treatment of people who suffer from some cardiovascular pathology in the same area entails greater safety and comfort for patients, by avoiding travel between the different areas of the hospital to carry out diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. At the same time, it allows the different professionals to have a greater and better control of the state and the evolution of the patients”.

HM CIEC Barcelona has 7 more offices for outpatient consultations and 14 hospital beds equipped with a telemetry and monitoring system that allows the continuous evaluation of the heart rate and rhythm of all admitted patients; as well as the cardiac imaging, interventional cardiology and electrophysiology unit and the cardiac and vascular surgery area.

From a technological point of view, it has innovative equipment such as high-resolution coronary CT (DMD) with the capacity to carry out non-invasive coronarography examinations; cardiac magnetic resonance, which will allow complementary explorations to be carried out within the non-invasive diagnosis of patients with suspected cardiovascular disease, or stress and pharmacological myocardial SPECT. Thus, currently, HM CIEC Barcelona annually attends to around 10,000 patients, some 840 admitted with an average stay of between 5 and 7 days and about 9,000 who are followed up on an outpatient basis. However, Dr. Santana assures that “the projection is to continue growing by opening new portfolios, which allow us to increase services while maintaining quality.”

Future plans

Among the innovations planned in the short and medium term is the Heart Failure Unit, whose objective is to reduce re-admission and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from this problem; the Comprehensive Care Unit for women with heart disease, which makes it possible to attend to the specific needs of female heart problems such as heart disease related to pregnancy, hormone replacement therapy, breast cancer and the evaluation of cardiovascular risk factors in the hormonal transition of women. In the longer term, a specific rehabilitation program will be established for patients with cardiovascular disease.

More than 25 years of experience

David Santana García is a Doctor of Medicine from the Superior Institute of Medical Sciences of Havana (1995), Community Medicine Specialist by the same institution (1999) and in Cardiology by the Institute of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery of Havana (2006). With more than 25 years of experiencehas held the positions of head of the Cardiology Service of the Enrique Cabrera National Hospital (Havana, Cuba), assistant of Clinical Cardiology of the Sant Jordi Cardiovascular Center (Barcelona) and coordinator of the Day Hospital and Cardiovascular Emergencies Service of the Heart Institute Teknon.

The territorial director of HM Hospitals in Catalonia, Joan Hallstates that “it is always important to add talent because this, together with the advanced technology that we already have, will allow us to develop new projects and continue advancing for the benefit of the patient”.