Scanner will inspect 1,000 containers per day

Santo Domingo, DR.

In 2021, the port managed by the concessionary company Haina International Terminals (HIT) traveled more than 1,587 ships at a time when 40 containers were inspected every 24 hours, however, now the port terminal you will be able to supervise about 1,000 containers in a daya, thanks to the installation of a new X-ray equipment.

In an act headed by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, details were offered about this scanner that will allow to inspect between 40 to 50 containers in less than two hours.

The equipment, which was donated by HIT to the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), belongs to the series of actions that seek to promote the Despacho en 24 Horas program state entity and involved an investment of three million dollars.

For the director of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, the Rio Haina port is the fundamental commercial artery of the Dominican economy and the Caribbean region, so the implementation of this scanner is a great advance to achieve the objective of position the Dominican Republic as a world-class Logistics Hub.

“We announced it, we brought it, we installed it, we trained the staff and 10 months later it is fully operational”, added Sanz Lovatón.

The scanner North American-made Rapiscan model Eagle P60-S would facilitate and reduce the inspection processes of goods and the time of the containers in the port located in Haina and which was the first to obtain the Authorized Economic Operator (OEA) certification.

During a speech, Vice President Raquel Peña stressed that with the use of this X-Ray technology, the 24-Hour Dispatch program will be reinforced, which she valued as “very effective” by the DGA.

Peña also considered that These strategies are a sign of efficiency, zero bureaucracy and transparency.

The CEO of HIT, Erik Alma, highlighted that this port competes in the international arena, so it is a pride to be able to continue with the commitment to the development of the port terminal with the inauguration of this scanner.

How does the scanner work?

According to the DGA, the agile dispatch of the containers is possible thanks to the fact that this device avoids the opening in ramp and the physical verification of theseespecially for loads that do not represent risks.

The integration between the Integrated Customs Management System (SIGA), the NAVIS Port System and Rapiscan allow finding the Single Customs Declaration (DUA) and the cargo manifest, which are presented on the screen of the image analyst next to the computer generated image.

While the scanning process is being carried out, the trucks must maintain a constant speed of between 5 and 10 kilometers per hour, so they do not need to stop moving for the system to carry out the process.

Movement

The average daily dispatch of the Río Haina Port was 400 containers

Process

In the last 10 months, work has been done on the engineering and training process for the personnel that will operate the machine.

the vice

Vice President Raquel Peña highlighted the efforts and performance of Customs and Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, for reducing clearance times and increasing collections.