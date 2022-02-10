See how this Tesla Model S is run over by a speeding train – Viral – Hybrids and Electrics

This black Tesla Model S stuck on the rails of a speeding freight train has become viral on social media. The outcome of the video, which with a single frame has achieved thousands of visits and views, hides a little big secret which can be found in the full document embedded below. Will this Model S still be able to drive after being run over?

It seems impossible that a car, whatever the type of propulsion it has and the price at which it is sold, can withstand a blow like the one that the Tesla Model S in question is going to suffer. Perhaps if the train slows down and the impact occurs in specific areas, it is possible that the car is saved from a total insured loss and could remain minimally operational. It is to be hoped that all its occupants can get out of its interior, because all this seems unlikely.

The video to which this image belongs has been initially published on the social network Instagram by the user 2ncs who has numerous publications in which cars of all types perform spectacular and curious actions. It also appears on the popular social network tiktokand in a posted tweet in your profile for Sean Mitchella self-described electric vehicle enthusiast from Denver, Colorado.

If you look closely at the video, the images clearly show how a Model S approaches the train tracks until suddenly it turns into a cardboard cutout but is it all the time? It may be necessary to watch the video again to confirm it. The wheels turn all the time before and after the car is “run over” by the train and the brake lights come on when it stops. Those wheels may have been built into the cutout? However, everything that happens before and after the hit-and-run seems too three dimensional, too authentic for that Model S not to be a real car. The same thing happens when the car moves away from the tracks.

There are many curious videos in the 2ncs account, but this one is specially taken care of to seem totally real. One more example that you should not believe everything that appears on social networks. The editor of this video could have published the same thing without showing the outcome, as if it were a real event. There is a lot of misinformation and manipulation on social networks that take advantage of the fact that there are also many people who see and believe without rethinking anything.