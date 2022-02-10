She met a young man on a dating app, traveled from Canada to the UK to see him, and was found stabbed to death – Prensa Libre

According to international media, they indicated that Wadsworth traveled approximately 7,000 kilometers from Canada to the United Kingdom, where he arrived in November 2021.

Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old Canadian girl, met Jack Sepple, 23, through a dating app and decided to travel from Canada to the United Kingdom to see him and share with him to start the relationship they had agreed on in the app.

Wadsworth toured several tourist sites with Sepple, including Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London. In addition, the young woman documented her coexistence on Facebook, a social network in which she published various photographs.

The 19-year-old was able to live with her boyfriend for three months. However, it all ended in tragedy because Ashley was allegedly killed by the boy she met at school. apps dating.

Wadsworth’s family was alarmed that he lost contact with her and his last Facebook post was on January 30.

According to local media, Wadsworth was stabbed by Sepple in the apartment they shared in the Essex county town of Chelmsford. In addition, it was reported that neighbors alerted local authorities due to alleged disturbances.

The young Canadian was declared dead instead of the facts, while Sepple ended up arrested and charged with murder.

Currently, the Wadsworth family asks the British justice system to act immediately to clarify the act and convict the person responsible.