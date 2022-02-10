Shiba Inu is the future of cryptocurrencies! SHIB Dogecoin just fell for the DOGE trap Polkadot has a DOT roller coaster in store for us

photo freepik.com

Let’s analyze the cryptocurrencies that we have lost sight of a bit in recent weeks. We cannot lose track of cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE, Polkadot DOT or Shiba Inu SHIB, which are of such interest to the whales in the cryptocurrency market. How do you see the future of these three assets?

Dogecoin DOGE Analysis

Dogecoin will fall, and it has already fallen… The prices of the dog’s cryptocurrency are about 0.1568 dollars, but they have been constantly changing, still rising 0.06% in the last hours, and 13.36% so far being the last week. These last 24 hours the cryptocurrency has not stopped going up and down, which we see reflected in its market volume for the last 24 hours, of about 896,899,745 dollars and a market capitalization of about 20,794,740,469 dollars.

Polkadot DOT Analysis

Polkadot, very close to the collapse, although not yet given up, is seeing what is about 21.71 dollars. Polkadot in the last hours, above all, has been rising, to a greater or lesser extent, with falls and rises in the ranking, but maintaining its upward trend. The increases to which we refer, so far this week, are 16.94%, while so far in the last 24 hours, we refer to increases of 1.06%. What about data like market volume or market capitalization? This is data that we see at about $1,044,064,526 and $21,436,780,921.

Shiba Inu SHIB Analysis

The values ​​of the cryptocurrency in question are hovering around $0.00003259. Well, weren’t we saying that Shiba was going to lose zeros from the front? Exactly. And he is on it. The increases, which do not stop in the case of this cryptocurrency, are 4.62% so far in the last few hours, and 57.84% so far this week. The Shiba Inu market capitalization for the last hours is at $17,888,317,366, with the volume for the last 24 hours at $2,666,494,087.

