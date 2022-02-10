Ski jumpers criticized being banned from participating in the Olympic event for wearing “loose clothes”: “Why only girls?”

Five female ski jumpers, representing Austria, Japan, Norway and Germany, were disqualified from the mixed team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics because their outfits were deemed too baggy, allegedly giving them more time in the air.

The suits used by the jumpers who were excluded from the event had been approved for other competitions.

“The [Federación Internacional de Esquí] destroyed everything with this operation. I think they have destroyed women’s ski jumping,” German Katharina Althaus said, according to yahoo!sports. “I have been reviewed so many times in 11 years of ski jumping and have never been disqualified. I know that my suit complied with everything.”

Althaus has competed in three Olympics and won a silver medal in 2018. “160 World Cup starts, 5 World Championships, 3 Olympics and earned a DSQ [descalificación] for the first time,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken”.

Karl Geiger, another German ski jumper, posted on social media: “We stick together no matter what!”

“However, I have to wonder, did the rules for women change overnight, with so many disqualifications?” she asked. “It was not the right time or the right place to disqualify so many athletes from different nations.”

“It’s strange that they wore the same suits yesterday and there was no problem,” Stefan Horngacher, the coach of the German team, told Yahoo! Sports. “It is upsetting that this is happening at the Winter Olympics. This should all be cleared up first.”

Norway’s ski jumping chief Clas Brede Braathen added: “I’m sorry on behalf of ski jumping.”

“This is something we should have fixed before the Olympics. The sport of ski jumping has experienced one of its darkest days today, ”he assured.

Braathen noted that the sport has been criticized for not including women and that disqualifications could reduce the progress that has been made.

“I have no words, really,” he said. “This is very painful for the athletes. It hurts me in the name of our sport. We were going to present a new event. The girls were going to have a new event at the Olympics, and this is how it ends. And why are only girls disqualified?

It has taken decades of fighting to get women’s ski jumping added to the Olympics with sexist and ignorant arguments being used to resist the development of the sport.

“We must not forget that it is like jumping … from the ground about a thousand times a year, which does not seem to be appropriate for women from a medical point of view,” said the former president of the International Ski Federation, Gian Franco Kaspar, in a statement. 2005.

The International Olympic Committee has agreed to add women’s ski jumping to the Games in 2014, with the mixed team jumping event joining this year.

Slovenia won the mixed team event, the Russian Olympic Committee took silver and Canada bronze.

“The team is very important in the sport and disqualifications happen,” Canada’s Abigail Strate said, according to yahoo!sports. “It is a very common thing that happens in ski jumping and the fact that it happened in the Olympic Games shows that they take the rules very strictly and seriously because it is the highest level of the sport.

Strate was asked if the disqualifications made winning the medal bittersweet.

“I don’t think this is a bittersweet medal at all,” he replied. “I think it’s the sweetest thing you can expect from a medal.”

“Even if you count all the distances and judge the points of the unlucky people in today’s competition, we should still be first, so it’s still great,” added Slovenian Peter Prevc.