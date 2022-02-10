Snoop Dogg sued for sexual assault ahead of his Super Bowl performance

An important day lived this Thursday Snoop Doggafter it was confirmed that the singer bought Death Row Records, in the preview of what will be his presentation at the Super Bowl halftime show.

But with the passing of the hours of this Wednesday, his name made news for another topic: a lawsuit from a woman who accuses him of forcing her to perform fellatio in 2013.

As reported TMZ, claims that on May 29, 2013, he attended one of Snoop Dogg’s shows in Anaheim, California. At the end of the presentation, Bishop Don Juan, a person associated with the rapper, offered to take her home, but instead of leaving her at his residence, he took her to the man’s.

It was there that she would have been, in the first instance, forced to perform oral sex on Bishop. Then, after giving her a dress, took her to Snoop Dogg’s studio. In this place, and while she was in the bathroom, the rapper would have entered and forced him to perform fellatio.

The woman, according to a source TMZ, he asked for ten million dollars, but his demand would have been rejected.

Although none of the defendants have referred to the fact, this Wednesday, February 9, Snoop Dogg shared a post on his Instagram account that attracted attention. “Gold digger season is here. Be careful, nephews. Keep your guard up and keep your circle small,” she wrote.

Snoop Dogg will perform this Sunday at the halftime show of the Super Bowl alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s post