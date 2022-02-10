Stress is considered a trigger for heart problems in women

The specialists reported that it is essential to understand that heart conditions cannot go unnoticed, much less point them out as emotional problems.

Women can have symptoms when they rest, or even when they sleep, unlike men. Emotional stress may play a role in triggering heart attack symptoms in women

Women continue to be at higher risk of developing the disease. due to cardiovascular comorbidities that affects you the most and also, stress continues to be a catalyst for the development of this type of complications.

This was emphasized to Medicine and Public Health (MSP) by doctors Ana Finch and Gloria Colón, past presidents of the Association of Cardiologists of Puerto Rico, who have positioned themselves as clinical figures who have raised their voices to raise awareness about the heart health of women and their treatments.

“Stress can trigger these cardiac events that closely resemble a heart attack and can lead to further complications. This is why the woman You must manage your emotions well, but it is not only the patient’s responsibility, since it is also sometimes underestimated and the appropriate care is not provided. They also face heart problems and risks due to the estrogen factor throughout their lives, pregnancies, among others,” stressed Dr. Colón.

In fact, she added, women are more at risk of developing takotsubo cardiomyopathy, which is characterized by the onset of acute heart failure after an emotional or physical trigger, in which recovery from wall motion abnormalities is delayed. observe in a period of months.

For her part, Dr. Finch specified that the woman has several options to reduce the risks, and among these he highlighted the monitoring of blood pressure, changes in eating habits and physical exercise.

“Due to the pandemic, many women put aside their care, it is not only beauty or the physical part, we talk about sports activities helping the entire cardiovascular system to reduce the impact of associated conditions,” he explained.

Warning against disparities in the heart health care from the woman

On the other hand, Dr. Colón assured that it is essential that the system of health have the same treatment for women and men, since sometimes cases have been seen in emergency rooms where the woman They tell him that his pain is an emotional problem and the man does undergo the rigorous tests.

“It’s a misperception to believe that women have these emotional pains. We have the same factors than men, and usually the woman she has to be very ill for them to do the same exams as the man who arrives and they do do the exams. You have to be careful in the emergency rooms and take care of the patient who often lets it go and arrives with complications,” said Colón.

Both experts agreed that all women face the threat of heart disease, so it is essential that they manage and know the risk factors, both genetic and those that develop throughout life with related diseases.

Past presidents indicated that although the cardiovascular health of the woman is protected by the action of estrogens, which decrease with the arrival of menopause, it does not mean that young women should go unnoticed the signs.

In this particular, the doctors mentioned some of the most frequent symptoms:

*Discomfort in the neck, jaw, shoulders, upper back, or abdomen

*Short of breath

*Pain in one or both arms

*Nausea or vomiting

*Sweating

*dizziness

*unusual fatigue

*Indigestion

They stressed that these symptoms are also associated with other conditions, so you should consult your doctor before taking medication.

“Women can have symptoms when they are resting, or even when they are sleeping, unlike men. Emotional stress can play an important role in triggering heart attack symptoms in women,” explained Dr. Finch.

Risk factors for heart disease in women include the following:

Diabetes. Women with diabetes are more likely to have heart disease than men with diabetes. Also, because diabetes can change the way you feel pain, you’re at higher risk of having a silent heart attack without symptoms.

Mental stress and depression. Stress and depression affect women’s hearts more than men’s. Depression makes it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow recommended treatment.

smoking. Smoking is a greater risk factor for heart disease in women than in men.

Inactivity. Lack of physical activity is a major risk factor for heart disease. Some research has found that women are less active than men.

Menopause. Low estrogen levels after menopause pose a significant risk of developing diseases of the smallest blood vessels.

Complications in pregnancy. High blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy can increase a mother’s long-term risk of high blood pressure and diabetes. These conditions also make women more prone to heart disease.

Family history of early heart disease. This appears to be a greater risk factor in women than in men.

inflammatory diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other diseases can increase the risk of heart disease in both men and women.