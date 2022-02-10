Superholly, ‘Today’ and a ridiculous misunderstanding?

Capture of a video of the youtuber Superholly/Youtube.

In this time when we all have access to social networks, YouTube, TikTok and related, it is very easy to create “content” and anyone can become an ‘influencer’, with any topic, be it fashion and beauty , fitness, film reviews (usually pretty bad), music, humor, and in the case of Superholly (whose real name is Holly Grace Marie Tuggy), the pronunciation of the English language. Now, not only has she excelled in that, but she also ridiculed ‘Hoy’, the most watched morning show in Mexico, and put them in a frankly embarrassing position.

Tuggy, who is unspeakably famous among her age group, was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States. Due to his father’s work, who was a linguist and scholar of dialects, he moved at least seven times during the first 18 years of his life, so he grew up in various towns in Mexico and the United States, such as Puebla, Chicago and Orizaba. , Veracruz.

The young woman is one hundred percent bilingual; she speaks English and Spanish (both with native proficiency and certified). He learned Spanish during the years in which he lived in Mexico, in addition to the fact that he has command of other languages ​​​​such as French, Italian, German and Nahuatl, all this is due to the investigations of his father, David Tuggy, a specialist in Nahuatl and linguistics. cognitive (he has appeared on his YouTube channel to talk to his followers about topics intrinsically linked to linguistics, such as phonetics, or specific aspects of learning Nahuatl).

Some of Tuggy’s most successful videos are those in which he analyzes the pronunciation, structure and command of English (or Spanish in some cases) of well-known bilingual personalities, such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Yalitza Aparicio. , the latter quite controversial and that even provoked a response from the actress herself on her YouTube channel.

Continue reading the story

It was precisely because of her analysis of Yalitza that Galilea Montijo went to the youtuber’s jugular, questioning in a rather unfortunate way that she dared to criticize the pronunciation of the Oaxacan celebrity nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for ‘Roma’.

“The day you have her wool, we’ll talk,” the presenter exploded categorically, to whom for a while now (is it because of nerves?) The temperamental thing sprouts very quickly.

This gave rise to a series of dimes and diretes that supposedly would be fixed with a visit by the youtuber to the “Hoy” forum that was promoted by the program on its social networks and even on television. But Superholly denied everything and has put the show on the ropes by calling into question the reason why he never showed up.

According to the production of ‘Hoy’, the youtuber’s team had confirmed their participation and then they canceled…

However, this was Holly’s forceful response:

Although Holly has taken it with the shrewd humor that characterizes her, and it seems that everything was due to a misunderstanding, the production headed by Andrea Rodríguez has been very badly stopped.

The gossip got out of hand and got bigger and bigger, involving some in networks that (possibly, but not definitely), or Superholly “took him out” to face Galilee, who slipped for someone’s opinion whose work I did not know, or vice versa (if you ask me, both are absurd reasons).

Be that as it may, much has been said about it, and the question remains: Will Superholly ever go to the most popular show on Mexican TV? Sure, although ostensibly the production will wait for the public to forget a little about this public relations disaster they got into. And from this spontaneous and even funny lawsuit, one thing is certain: the only beneficiary is Superholly, whose number of subscribers to her YouTube channel continues to grow exponentially.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: The incredible transformations to play Mexican legends on TV