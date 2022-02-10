Teachers march again to La Fortaleza before meeting of Pierluisi with teacher leaders

The teachers of the public education system will march today, from the Capitol to La Fortaleza, to once again raise their demands for salary fairness, decent retirement and better working conditions, at a time when Governor Pedro Pierluisi is scheduled to meet with leaders magisterial.
Yesterday, Wednesday, thousands of teachers and other public servants marched to the Executive Mansion with the same demands in the so-called “Great March of Indignation”, but they were unable to talk with the president, who was in Barceloneta at the time.
Instead, teachers’ leaders met with representatives of the governor with the promise that they would sit down at the dialogue table with Pierluisi today, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Given this, they called on the teachers to march again today, from the south wing of the House of Laws, starting at 8:00 a.m.
“We are doing the right thing, meeting, but we are firm in the approach that we are not going to continue procrastinating on the matter nor be playing with tricks to see if things drag on and people demobilize and then they pass the roll to the teachers and the people in general. We want concrete solutions,” the vice president of the Federation of Teachers of Puerto Rico (FMPR), Edwin Morales Laboy, told El Nuevo Día this morning.
Regarding the “concrete solutions” that they expect, he maintained that they want “a guarantee from the government that it is not going to execute the cuts to active teachers’ pensions, that has to be crystal clear.” Likewise, he pointed out that they must reach accurate agreements to guarantee the increase that was promised to teachers as of July of this year.
The governor announced last Monday that teachers will receive a monthly increase of $1,000 from July, by identifying federal funds that would be available until 2024. The teachers demand that the increase be made through recurrent funds.
“(We want) concrete measures to position ourselves on the side of the people. The government has to stop defending the bondholders and people who are going to profit from an agreement that gives them double to triple the return on their bonds, while their people are experiencing misery and need,” added Morales Laboy.
In yesterday’s meeting, on behalf of the teachers, the presidents of Educamos, Únete and the FMPR, Migdalia Santiago, Liza Marie Fournier and Milagros Martínez, respectively, participated. On behalf of the Executive, the advisor for Legislative Affairs, Carlos Rivera Justiniano, and Yamil Ayala, advisor for Labor Affairs, were present.
Fournier indicated that today’s agenda will include the discussion of Joint Resolution 278 -which the teachers oppose- that allows the expeditious payment of the debt. “How is it possible that this resolution is approved when the government of Puerto Rico itself is objecting to the Fiscal Adjustment Plan in court?” he pointed out.
They also seek to discuss Senate Bill 573, which orders the Department of Education to identify funds to meet salary increases that have not been honored since 2009 despite the provisions of the Teaching Career Law.
Santiago, for his part, maintained that if today’s meeting does not bear fruit, the demonstrations will triple.
“What else are we going to lose? We do not have a retreat. The salary increase is not a salary increase, they are votes for 2024. Therefore, how far do we have to lose. We are going to continue on the street, ”she said yesterday.
