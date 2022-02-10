Thalía and Tommy Mottola welcome their new “baby” | PHOTO

The entertainment world is more than surprised than ever with the news that Thalía became a mother again and her husband, Tommy Mottola, has already boasted on social networks the enormous love they have for the new member of the family, a fact that some have already taken as a belated wedding anniversary gift.

It should be remembered that the couple celebrated 21 years of marriage on December 2, because more than two decades ago Thalía and Tommy Mottola had the wedding of the year at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, and to which the whole world wanted to attend, because it was the most special day for the businessman and the singer.

Now, the couple and their two children, Sabrina and Matthew, 14 and 10 years old respectively, gave him the welcome to the new “baby” who joins the family. And it is that with a Photo They touched the users of social networks, who do not doubt that the little boy will become the most beloved member of both celebrities and their fans, and we are more than sure that he will leave them with an experience and life full of beautiful moments.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola starred in the wedding of the year. (Photo: File)

Secret pregnancy?

Not at all! Although since 2018 several rumors began to emerge that Thalía was expecting her third childthe singer did not hide an alleged pregnancy and her “baby” is a beautiful puppy who has already stolen her heart.

As we told you, through Instagram the husband of the interpreter of “I don’t remember” published the most beautiful photo of Thalía that has been seen, because in addition to her natural beauty, she highlights a great smile and emotion of being able to enjoy a white puppy with brown spots extending from their eyes to their ears.

“The new baby (with my baby) is in the house,” wrote the CEO of Sony Music Entertainment to accompany the photo of his wife carrying the dog.

For their part, their thousands of followers did not hesitate to express their support for the family by having a puppy as a pet, although they stated that another equally viable option is to give a second chance at life to the puppies that were abandoned and that They are waiting in shelters for their new owners.

(Photo: @tommymottola)

