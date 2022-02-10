The 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake begin to displace the AMD Ryzen from the top sales lists in different online stores around the world. The Intel Alder Lake arrived in November and now it is the unlocked processors that are beginning to be seen at the top of the sales charts for the “DIY” market. The AMD Ryzen 5000 have more than fulfilled their function, being top sellers for many months. Now the ball is in the court of AMD, which will have to regain the confidence of users with the Ryzen 6000.

At Newegg US, the Intel Core i7-12700K is in second place behind the Ryzen 5 5600X. The price difference is only 60 dollars, but the Alder Lake is better in gaming and multi-threaded performance. The Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K are in sixth and seventh place behind the Ryzen 9 5900X, although they have knocked the Ryzen 9 5950X off the list.

At Best Buy United States, AMD continues to dominate, but the Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K have slipped into the super sales list. The Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K are gaining ground against the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X. In Canada, there are stores where the Alder Lake capture 9 of the top 10 sales positions.

Amazon United States shows AMD in the top positions (9 out of 10), with the Core i7-12700K being the only one that appears on the list in eighth position. At Amazon Germany, there is a 5-5 tie between Intel and AMD with the Ryzen 7 5800X in first place. The Core i9-12900K displaces the Ryzen 9 5950X from the list.