The 2 players who got tired of Solari and would leave America if the DT does not leave

The players who would leave America due to differences with Santiago Solari

February 09, 2022 4:30 p.m.

America He has barely added a point in the entire tournament and the patience on the inside has run out. According to W Deportes Radio, two players have conditioned that they would leave the Nest if it continues Santiago Solari.

The pressure has made several players lose faith in the draft Santiago Solari and a few throw against the Argentine DT who does not know how to get rid of them. According to journalist Jonatan Peña, the relationship with the coach seems broken.

the Paraguayans Richard Sanchez and Bruno Valdez would be the players who are dissatisfied with Santiago Solari, since the DT has relegated them to the bench, he even brought new elements to displace them.

Valdez and Sánchez would leave America

According to the mentioned source, both players would have asked to leave the clubbut nevertheless, America did not find space for it due to its high price. The only way would be in the MLS, but both would wait for the summer market for Europe to open up again and try to reach the South American market.

