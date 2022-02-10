The Bukis are ready for their return to Mexico

The legendary band Los Bukis returned to the stage last year after a 25-year separation. The popular group started the tour a sung story last August in Los Angeles, which took them to several cities in the United States.

That reunion became the second most lucrative tour in the world, according to the Pollstar ranking, with an average income of 5.1 million dollars per city.

