The Bukis are ready for their return to Mexico

The legendary band Los Bukis returned to the stage last year after a 25-year separation. The popular group started the tour a sung story last August in Los Angeles, which took them to several cities in the United States.

That reunion became the second most lucrative tour in the world, according to the Pollstar ranking, with an average income of 5.1 million dollars per city.

After the success, the band led by Marco Antonio Solís is ready to arrive in Mexico. All the details will be announced this Wednesday, February 9 from the Azteca Stadium, where all the members will be present to report on this show, which will be the first for Mexicans.

The Coloso de Santa Úrsula is becoming the venue for great concerts, as was seen with the Bad Bunny phenomenon, which already has two dates in that venue: December 9 and 10.

Marco Antonio Solís left behind the problems with Los Bukis, now the seven members decide to celebrate this reconciliation as a gift to their loyal followers.

“These are events that we want to make very special. The Bukis public has been very faithful and continues to listen to the songs to this day, we are part of their existential soundtrack”. — Marco Antonio Solis

Memories and Hits Tour

After 25 years of staying away, surrounded by rumors about irreconcilable fights, it was Marco Antonio Solís who pointed out that this tour is an act of will.

“Difficult moments give us the opportunity to improve ourselves and value what is really important. Let us always live with a kind heart!” shared the Buki on their social networks.

