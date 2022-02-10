The decision the Lakers made on Russell Westbrook before the trade deadline

In the last Los Angeles Lakers game before the trade deadline, the team of LeBron James and company made a decision on Russell Westbrook in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In life and in basketball very few things are the product of chance and on the eve of trade deadline in the 2021-22 NBA season (February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET), Los Angeles Lakers made a decision about Russell Westbrook in the last game before the possibility of transferring it closes.

¡Lebron James was surprised! If Westbrook cannot be blamed for something during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, it is the energy that he leaves on the courts and, although he often goes over the revolutions, the delivery never negotiates it.

Russell Westbrook’s level has gone from bad to worse and in the four games he played in February until Wednesday, February 9, he has only scored 14 baskets with the same number of turnovers. The Los Angeles Lakers made a decision on Russ.

Until the Lakers’ 105-107 point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Westbrook played all 55 games of the 2021-22 season, but just moments before the trade deadline an unexpected decision was made. Will they change it?

Due to tightness in the lower back, The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision that Russell Westbrook will not play in the loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. in what could be Russ’s last game as a member of LeBron James and company’s team if they decide to trade him at the trade deadline of the 2021-22 NBA season.