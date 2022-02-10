That he samsung exynos 2200 it was going to be a fiasco, it was already known, and on the day that the Galaxy S22 that debut with this SoC, we already know why the company had tried to cancel the dedicated announcement of the launch of this SoC, and that is that its performance is poor.

According to the first data that is handled, regarding the Exynos 2100 found in the Galaxy S21, the CPU offers just 5 percent performance improvementwhile the Xclipse 920 GPU, based on the AMD RDNA2 graphics architecture, is barely 17% faster than the Exynos 2100’s Mali-G78 MP14 GPU. The only noticeable performance improvement is at the NPU level, which increases by 115% your performance.

Except for leaks, we will have to wait for the end of the first half of March, which is when the first reviews of the Galaxy S22 are expected to be available, and with it, the first reviews of the Exynos 2200, and that is that the most interesting of all yet it is unknown, What is energy efficiency which will introduce this SoC made by Samsung Foundry to a 4nm manufacturing process. It will be more interesting its comparison with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 thanks to TSMC’s 4nm (Qualcomm also depends on Samsung).