The fact that shows why Durant, Harden and the Brooklyn Nets cannot be NBA champions

The Nets have fallen into one of their lowest performances all season and the dream of achieving the ring is getting more and more complicated. Will they be able to get there anyway?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has had in Brooklyn Nets a team you still can’t figure out. While in some meetings they bring out all the talent, in others, as before boston celticsshow that they do not seem to be prepared to fight for the title.

Beyond the presence of James Hardenthe absence of Kevin Durant due to an injury to his left knee, and the already limited contribution Kyrie Irving because of their vaccination status, the Nets can’t find a regularity.

Brooklyn lost to the Celtics 126-91 and extended his losing streak to nine consecutive losseswhich has moved them away from the front pages of the Eastern Conference, remaining 5.5 behind their pointer, the efficient Miami Heat.

The reason the Brooklyn Nets won’t make it to the NBA Finals

According to ESPN’s Department of Statistics and Information, Brooklyn Nets became the fourth team in NBA history to lose three straight games by 20 or more points despite entering over .500 in each of those games.

No team in league history has lost four in a row in those conditions, a mark they will try to avoid against the Washington Wizards. And, the important thing: none of those badly beaten teams made it to the finals.