The forwards of the Barça that have more ‘ballots’ of sa…

The arrival of Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will have far-reaching consequences that will be accentuated from the coming summer market, as FC Barcelona is working on achieving an ideal setting for the first team, which is contemplated for an offensive line formed by Ferran, Erling Haaland and Ansu Fati.

Currently, the first team squad has up to eight forwards (Dembélé, Adama, Ferran, Ansu, Aubameyang, Luuk de Jong, Memphis and Braithwaite) of which some will not follow. Who is certain that he will not continue in the team for next season is Ousmane, who rejected all the club’s renewal offers and his contract ends in June.

But nevertheless, there are three more forwards who have the door to leave the Camp Nou open: Memphis, Luuk and Braithwaite. The most striking case is that of the Dutch footballer, who started the season being the player who made the difference with his imbalance and goals, but who has faded as the days have passed until he is no longer there.

A drop in performance, coinciding with the arrival of Xavi, and various muscle injuries have penalized the Dutchman. Two factors play against Memphis: the first, a short contract until 2023, which means that the options to make cash go through selling it this summer. And the second, his fitting problems in the positional game of the Egarense coach.

Two ‘sung’ cases

Clearer are the cases of Luuk and Braithwaite. The former has shown great professionalism, taking advantage of his minutes this season, but his profile does not fit what Xavi is looking for in a ‘9’. While with Martin, whose contract ends in June 2024, something similar happens: Xavi is delighted with his work in training, but he is not the classic wide player and he is not a top striker either.