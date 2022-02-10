The gym where Maribel Guardia trains every day | Instagram photos | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | CHEK

actress and model Maribel Guardia It is characterized, among many things, by maintaining an incomparable figure. The artist of “Tu y yo”, “Corona de Lágrimas” and “Qué madre tan padre” is 62 years old but her body is similar to that of any young person in her thirties, this is because she performs a special routine that allows her to have a dream image.

MORE INFORMATION: All about the romance of Alfonso Zayas with Maribel Guardia

Personal care is very important for Guardia, who has a few hours a day to train and thus maintain his measures, with which he snatches sighs from more than seven million people in the social networks. If you want to know how the singer also does to preserve her figure, then read on.

Maribel Guardia wears a heart attack figure and drives her followers crazy on social networks (Photo: Maribel Guardia / Instagram)

THE GYM IN MARIBEL GUARDIA’S HOUSE

Through your account Instagram, Maribel shares various snapshots where she exposes that age is just a number. The Costa Rican has presented on more than one occasion her personal gymwhere she works out every day to look fabulous.

THE TIME YOU GO TO THE GYM

Guardia is a believer that the time you play sports influences the result, so she goes to the gym in the morning. afternoon or night. According to the sexagenarian, the benefits of attending at that time are related to sleep, since after training the body and mind are ready to fully rest. Likewise, the actress encourages her fans to follow in her footsteps, telling them that exercising will not only keep them fit, but will also make them younger and more vital.

WHAT IS THE MARIBEL GUARDIA GYM LIKE?

The space has a treadmill, a boxing bag and a structure to strengthen the legsbetter known as Rack squat. Likewise, the artist protects her skin using sunscreen and other products that keep it radiant, while taking care of her diet, avoiding foods dipped in oil.