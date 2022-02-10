The harsh reality that waiters face in New York on a daily basis | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

jonathan: kerés is one of themost common jobsHispanic community, work in thethat many manage tosurvive, especially afterpandemic.Alejandro Condis has aseries called “in theshoes of”, experience whatthese live dailyworkers.Alejandro: I’m in New Jersey,be a waiter for a day in thiscuban restaurant.some consider it asimple job.but is not.>> promote people outside,grab orders.there is much to learn and muchto get confused.the pay doesn’t seem attractive.the 2,000,000 waiters whothe government estimates that there isthe Pee.>> salary is concentrated intips from diners.alexander: then it dependspeople.>> exact.alexander: battle forsurvive.>> the uniform is a gin,black shoes and t-shirt.Alejandro: many immigrantsHispanics do this job.>> we start with number 1,let’s run there.the last one would be number 13.alexander: requirestraining, thanks andmemory.I take and I tell you goodafternoon, welcome.you can scan the menuhere, right?>> Precisely, the hostesssays them.Alejandro: It was the failed one, buttoday here they will give me onechance.most have no experiencelike me.disaster after disaster.but it is learning.you have to do everything.>> the salad says it islettuce.not only serve the tables.also face.work on holidaysand many times without benefitslabor such as health insurance.Alejandro: they are like $12 oftip at a table of 1000 ásthe base salary, it does not seemmuch.>> with a little over 5 dollarsyou can live, it’s difficultdepend on tips. withthe pandemic people leave lesstip.>> it is done as it can, there ispeople who leave very goodtip.other than not.Alejandro: I met engineers andgraduates starting fromzero in the pee.>> as if everything was stopped.the night ends not without beforedo the cleaning.of admiration even this guyof workers multipliestruly put yourself in the
