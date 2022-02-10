The intelligent electric motor supported by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos arrives in Spain | Companies

The intelligent electric motor financially supported by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, founders of Microsoft and Amazon, respectively, arrives in Spain. It does so hand in hand with Future Motors Iberia, the operating arm of Turntide Technologies in Europe, a software and data company that has developed an electric motor with “digital DNA” capable, they say, of reducing energy consumption in fuel systems. HVAC, ventilation and air conditioning of industrial and commercial buildings by up to 60%.

Turntide Technologies was founded in the US in 2012 and is backed by funds including Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon Climate Pledge, BMW i Venture and JLL Spark. The company, which seeks to contribute to the decarbonisation of the economy, has embarked on a strong international expansion towards Europe through Future Motors. This already operates in the United Kingdom and now lands in Spain, Italy and Portugal, where it will work in the buildings segment. And it is that, according to EU data, buildings in Europe are responsible for 40% of energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissionsTherefore, improving their energy efficiency is key to achieving the goal of carbon neutrality from 2030, as defined in the European Green Deal.

Ignacio Osorio, CEO of Future Motors Iberia, points out that in Spain there are 12 million non-residential buildings, which are his initial goal and represent 38% of all energy consumption in the country (transport accounts for 23%).

The manager explains that electric motors (a market today valued at some 100,000 million dollars) consume around 50% of the world’s energy and half of that energy is wasted due to the inefficiency of conventional electric motors. “This is due to two reasons: the first, that they show low efficiencies at variable speeds, and second, because the big data of motors is rarely used and goes unnoticedwhich does not allow to automate its mode of operation or draw conclusions about the conditions of the environment to optimize its operation”.

According to Osorio, what sets Turntide’s smart motor systems (as they are called) apart is their intelligent control and monitoring software, which delivers real-time data. This makes it possible to automatically adapt the operation of the engine and optimize its consumption according to the surrounding conditions.

your technology relies on machine learning algorithms and the internet of things, connecting the different teams through the cloud. Thus, when a motor is in charge of controlling the air conditioning flow of the building, for example, it can increase or reduce its speed according to the interior temperature, adjusting the energy consumption to the real needs.

“The control software, the connectivity to the cloud and the big data They ensure that all the energy used by the motors is used to the maximum, permanently and without wasting any watts, at any speed and operating mode. In addition, this allows better detection and diagnosis of errors, reducing failures and downtime, as well as operating expenses and maintenance costs. It is a new way of operating buildings, in a sustainable and intelligent way”, says Osorio.

Turntide Technologies systems are already in use at multiple companies, including the Five Guys burger chain, Amazon facilities, Sprouts and Wilko. The new intelligent motor will allow, according to Osorio, improve the competitiveness of the Spanish industrial fabric and it will help companies to easily adapt to the greater regulatory pressure. “Our ambition is to act as a lever for change so that Spanish companies lead the energy transition by meeting the objectives of decarbonising the economy,” he says.