The new photo of Chelsea Houska surprises everyone

fans of Teen Mom They said they were “shocked” to see a new photo of Chelsea Houska with her friend and co-worker Laurie Karlson, owner of the South Dakota clothing line Laurie Belles.

The image was shared on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where hundreds of viewers voted for the thread. Nearly 400 comments were generated on the post. The original poster simply labeled the photo “Boss Babes.”

It shows Houska and Karlson in beige brimmed hats, t-shirts and ripped jeans. Not only is what they wear similar, but they’re also positioned the same way: sitting forward on the edge of the couch with elbows on knees, hands clasped.

Some fans didn’t like the hats, saying Houska and Karlson resembled the Amish, a conservative religious group from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who resist using modern conveniences like electricity.

“This is embarrassing,” read one comment.

“Sorry but they look ridiculous,” wrote another.

The photo also caught the attention of fans because they claimed that Houska looked stronger.

“Chelsea looks very masculine here, much more so than usual,” read one of the most popular replies.

“I agree with you, I don’t think saying this is an insult, but rather a comment on how wildly different she is compared to her usual appearance. I’m surprised to see her like this,” wrote a second person.

Houska shared an update on Adam Lind and Aubree

Before Houska left Teen Mom 2 in November 2020, her story featured her daughter Aubree’s relationship with Aubree’s biological father, Adam Lind.

Since leaving the series, Houska has continued to update fans on her life via Instagram, but didn’t talk much about her ex-boyfriend.

That changed when fans started asking him questions about Lind during a live broadcast on Instagram.

“Um, I think he’s doing pretty well,” Houska said. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I’ve heard some good things. That he is in a good place.”

Houska hinted that Lind hadn’t done much to improve his relationship with 12-year-old Aubree.

“But Aubree is not close to him,” Houska said.

Houska was criticized for allowing Aubree to use profanity

Houska and Aubree participated in a new trend in which two people pronounce the lyrics of Yung Lean’s song Ginseng Strip 2002.

The mother-daughter duo looked at each other and said, “B****** come and go (Bruh) / But you know I’m staying.”

The mother of four children in the text of the video: “When you have a daughter at 18 and you must grow up together.”

While some social media users loved seeing Aubree, especially since she was wearing an MTV t-shirt, others criticized Houska for allowing her daughter to use profanity.

