The NFL returns to Mexico in 2022; that would be the games. OFFICIAL

Get ready for the return of the NFL to Mexico! The most anticipated news by American football fans in our country has been confirmed by the high commissioner, Roger Goodellin his official conference during the week of Super Bowl LVI.

On the esplanade of sofi stadiumwhere this Sunday they will play Bengals Y rams for him vince lombardi trophythe top manager of the National Football League assured that There will be a match at the Azteca Stadium at the end of 2022, after two years of absence.

“We are going to return to the Azteca Stadium in 2022, I can confirm it after talking with our partners in Mexico and we love the idea of ​​being there again. Surely it will be on the same dates of previous occasions, in the month of November“, assured Goodell.

What teams will play the NFL 2022 in Mexico?

In previous weeks the version of the return of the NFL to Mexico and names of two possible teams emerged to be on the court of the Colossus of Santa Ursula. One are the Dallas Cowboys at the alleged request of its owner, Jerry Jonesand the other is the San Francisco 49erswho were nothing to reach the Super Bowl this campaign.

With nine teams assigned to Mexico as “priority” in terms of marketing rights, which are Steelers, broncos, raiders, Texans, Cardinals, chiefs Y rams – plus those mentioned cowboys Y Niners-, most likely at least one of the participants will come out of thembut Goodell He said he had no further details.

“There are no details of the teams, but for the following season we will return to Mexico. Unfortunately, the last two years we were not there due to health issues related to the coronavirus, We always prioritize everyone’s safety and health, but in 2022 there will be an NFL“, he mentioned.

What was the last NFL game in Mexico?

In 2020 it was budgeted that the arizona cardinals were local in Aztec stadiumbut the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation the match, the same case as in 2021, when the NFL declined to be in Mexican territory due to sanitary conditions.

Therefore, the latest game of NFL in Mexico dates from 2019, when patrick mahones and the Kansas City Chiefs they defeated 24-17 to Los Angeles Chargerswho had for field marshal Philip Rivers.

NFL expands to Germany for four years

Committed to making the most important league in the U.S a global phenomenon, the high commissioner announced that Germany will have matches for the next four years in the cities of Munich Y Frankfurtbeginning this 2022 in the Allianz ArenaHouse of bayern.

What’s more, UK will have three matches next seasongiving a total of five caps for the NFL in 2022including that of Mexico in November.