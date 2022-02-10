The NYC Subway registers a double increase: in the number of passengers and crime

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Wednesday with great fanfare, that for the first time since the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in December, the number of Subway users exceeded 3 million on a regular day of the week. But this achievement is being overshadowed by another significant rise, that of serious crimes throughout the public transport system.

And it is that precisely after the MTA announced the increase in users, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported the case of a 19-year-old girl who was stabbed in the arm inside the train 1 at the 181st Street station in Washington Heights.

The Uniformed specified that a man attacked the young woman, who was traveling on the train with her boyfriend, after she ignored him after asking him the time. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian-Columbia Hospital in stable condition.

This event is part of a chain of crimes that occurred in the Subway just this week. On Wednesday, the NYPD reported the case of a man who attempted to rape a 21-year-old woman in the canal street station in Lower Manhattan, in an event that occurred around 10:20 a.m.

In this case, the suspect randomly attacked the victim who was traveling in the e-train putting a hand inside her pants, and although she tried to free herself, the man grabbed her again and pushed her against the corner of the car before trying to rape her, according to police.

Several crimes have been reported in the system of public transport from the beginning of 2022after last year ended with a spike in violent crime, including rape, assault and homicide, not seen in 25 years, dating back to the 1990s.

Users add up to 3,010,902

And while there is a rise in crime in the Subway, the number of users who are returning to the system after the pandemic is also increasing, with 3,010,902 passengers who used the trains last Tuesday, the highest number since they were reported 3 million on December 17, 2021, according to figures released by the MTA.

“Passenger numbers are much stronger in discretionary periods, on weekends and overnight. It exceeds 70 percent before COVID. So the message is that when New Yorkers have a place to go, they feel comfortable using public transportation, ”he said of the increase in passengers on MTA President Janno Lieberin an appearance on NY1 News.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul, who on Wednesday announced that she would not renew the mask mandate in businesses, but it will remain in force on the Subway, reacted to the rise in users by stating: “Let this passenger record be a clear signal: New York it is coming out of the omicron surge and we have numbers to prove it.”

Rise of users