The photo of Jacqueline Andere at 83 that everyone praises: “it’s too regal”

At 83 years old, Jacqueline Andere teaches beauty class; it also radiates an energy that infects locals and strangers. Therefore, his proud daughter Chantalcould not contain himself and released an image of his mother in shorts, where the first actress looks spectacular.

“I took this photo of my mom [Jacqueline Andere] on 01/01/2022, that is, a month ago and shit. I am very impressed that at 83 years old she looks and is so fantastic, “mentioned Chantal to accompany the photograph that she released on her Instagram account.” She is always hard-working, happy, supportive, an exceptional human being . She could write hours and hours of all her virtues. I really wanted to share with you this gem of a photo. Blessed genetics mom. Pride, divine, my great love.”

The snapshot caused the reaction of several celebrities, who did not hesitate to fill the interpreter of Matilde widow of Salvatorre with praise in the soap opera The Mexican and the blond. “She is very pointed! Kisses to our super Jackie. Both are equally beautiful,” he mentioned bright Star in the mentioned post. “It’s good that you shared it, Chana! It’s to show it off! Our dear Jacqueline is amazing!”, he said Lisset. “How barbaric your mommy is always beautiful !!!! What a beautiful photo Chanty”, he expressed Aracely Arambula.

Jacqueline Andere/Via People en Español

The fans also did not miss the opportunity to give him more praise. “How beautiful!!!!!!!!!!! What a beauty your mommy, just like you adored and that both actresses. I totally admire them”; “What barbarity, beautiful!”; “Beautiful and talented. I am moved by the love between you, it is a blessing”; “Queeeeeé! I look like 83, it’s too regal”; “How 83 !!!!! But she doesn’t look her age, her beautiful!”, and “How beautiful is Mrs. Jacqueline !! Divine at her age! !!” they commented.

Jacqueline and Chantal Andere are an example of love and complicity. Whenever they can, they enjoy moments together.

Continue reading the story

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: This is how Carmen Campuzano shows herself after overcoming her drug addiction