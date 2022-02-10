Although it was expected that the loss the loss of 6.5 Exabytes in 3D NAND Flash memory chips from Western Digital It would only be an isolated problem, because we were wrong, and the market analyst TrendForce already expects that this will imply an increase in prices for said memory between 5 and 10 percent for the next quarter (Q2 2022) because Western Digital / Kioxia have come to contribute a market share of 32.5%, so a loss that represents 13% of its production for Q1 2022 will result in an adjustment price linked to production.

“Recently, WDC stated that certain materials were contaminated in late January at the NAND Flash production lines in Yokkaichi and Kitakami, Japan, which are joint ventures with Kioxia, according to investigations by TrendForce. Prior to this incident, TrendForce had predicted that the NAND Flash memory market would experience a slight oversupply throughout the year and that the average price between the first and second quarters would be under downward pressure.However, the impact of the contamination problem of the WDC material is significant and Samsung’s experience during the previous Xi’an lockdown due to the pandemic has also delayed the magnitude of the NAND Flash price decline.

According to TrendForce, WDC/Kioxia’s combined market share in NAND Flash memory in Q3 21 reached 32.5%. The consequences of this latest incident may cause the price of NAND Flash in the second quarter to shoot up between 5 and 10%.

Products contaminated in this incident are concentrated in 3D NAND (BICS) with an initial estimate of 6.5exabytes (approximately 6,500M GB) affected. According to TrendForce, damaged bits represent 13% of the group’s production in Q1 22 and about 3% of the total production for the year. It should be noted that the damage announced by WDC probably does not represent the total of the losses resulting from this event and that the number of damaged Kioxia parts has not been aggregated, so the total number of bits affected may increase even more,” he says. TrendForce.