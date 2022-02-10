The reasons that forced the directors to keep Reinaldo Rueda

The impotence felt by the Colombian fans after not seeing the Colombian National Team win seven games ago, and with the option of Qatar disappearing, has turned into a generalized discontent with coach Reinaldo Rueda and the players.

That pressure, evidenced in social networks, led the directors to meet this Monday, unofficially, to discuss the next step for the last two games of the qualifying phase, against Bolivia and Venezuela.

In short, it was decided to let the Valle del Cauca coach finish his term. In addition, because his contract is conditional on the Tricolor qualifying for Qatar.

That way, they also save compensation. If Rueda does not qualify, it is a fact that he will not continue to lead the coffee cast and it is more convenient to start a new process from scratch than to “throw a coach to war” for the last two games.

Another possible scenario is that the results are given and Colombia can reach the World Cup and in this way its link with the National Team would be automatically extended.

Another of the reasons why it is decided to continue with the Rueda process, despite the fact that the team is dying, is because they do not want to add one more mistake to the chain of errors made by Ramón Jesurún and the leaders of the Federation from the departure of Argentine José Pekerman.

The first was having taken more than 6 months to elect a new helmsman, so the time that Arturo Reyes was in charge was wasted.

Then Carlos Queiroz was chosen, a talented coach, but decontextualized from the reality of Colombian football, and he added another to that error and that was when he fired him after the matches against Uruguay in Barranquilla (0-3) and 6-1 against Ecuador, in which it was speculated that some players “made the box to the coach” and with its determination the Federation acolyted those attitudes.

But, as if that were not enough, they went in search of Reinaldo Rueda when he had a contract with Chile and was in dispute for the Qualifiers, something that was not seen favorably by the southern directors.

In addition to these determinations, removing Rueda for the last two games would mean appointing an interim coach, because no serious strategist would lend himself to starting a Selection process at a conjunctural stage such as the closing of the Qualifiers and more so in the conditions in which he finds himself Colombia, with little chance of advancing.

For most former players and coaches, changing coaches would be unreasonable at this point. Luis Carlos Perea, a World Cup player in Italy 90 and the United States 94, agrees that people demand more from the coach and the players, but “it is no longer the ideal time to change coaches, it would be outrageous for managers.”

While former midfielder Fabián Vargas said that it is unfair to pour all the dirty water on Reinaldo Rueda now, since it is the players who have been unable to realize the scoring opportunities they have had in the last 7 duels.

“It’s not their fault that they didn’t aim well. Taking the match against Argentina, the National Team has had the intention of going to the front and has generated options. This is not the time to leave Rueda”, commented the former international