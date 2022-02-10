“The scorer!”, Michael Estrada was presented at his new club

it finally happened. Since last year, the output of Michael Estrada it already seemed to be a fact. However, where he would go after passing through Toluca in Mexico was the great unknown to be resolved. Boca Juniors’ interest, which had intensified in mid-2021, seemed to drop and it was time to look for new possible destinations.

The scorer of the Ecuadorian National Team in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, where he scored six goals, was presented this Tuesday as new DC United player. Finally, the rumors that put him in the United States Major League Soccer (MLS) team ended up happening.

“DC United has signed Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada on a season-long loan from Liga MX from Deportivo Toluca pending receipt of his Visa and ITC. The Black-and-Red will have the option to buy Estrada upon expiration of his loan at the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.”The club reported in a statement.

The Ecuadorian striker will arrive just in time to be able to put himself under the orders of Argentine coach Hernán Losada and prepare for the start of the season, where DC United will face Charlotte FC on February 26 for the first date of MLS 2022.

Let’s remember that your last game with Toluca had been on November 21, when his team lost 2-1 at home against Pumas. He had gone to the substitute bench on January 11 in the 0-5 also against Pumas, but he had not entered and finally could not say goodbye playing.