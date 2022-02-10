The Senate will vote today on the project that increases the salary of teachers to $2,700 per month

Despite the objections of the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), the Senate included in today’s Special Orders Calendar the bill that raises the basic salary of teachers in the public system to $2,700 per month.

The base salary of a teacher is $1,750 and the Fiscal Plan provides for an increase of $470 per month divided into two parts. On Monday, the governor Peter Pierluisi announced that federal funds were identified to increase their salary, basically as a bonus, by $1,000 until at least 2024.

In a recent letter, the executive director of the Board, Natalie Jaresko, stated the fiscal entity’s opposition to House Bill 513 to be addressed today.

In Jaresko’s letter, addressed to the president of the Senate Finance Committee, Juan Zaragoza, the official indicates that the increase to be legislated exceeds that authorized by the fiscal plan and “without identifying the source of money to cover the increase.” .

It also maintains that the increase is proposed without a public service reform, which is required in the fiscal plan, having been implemented in the government.

On the subject of the source of financing, the project orders the executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, the head of the Department of Education and the executive director of the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency to annually identify, separate and guarantee the funds .