The Shark revived! Platense achieves its second victory of the Closing against UPNFM and approaches salvation

2022-02-09

The ‘Primi’ is achieving it. Platense has revived in the Closing tournament and already has the same units it got in 18 games of the disastrous Apertura. This Wednesday, the Shark visited danliwhere they surprised the UPNFM Wolves by beating them 1-2 at the stadium Marcelo Tinoco. Arbitration Commission defends Saíd Martínez and threatens with complaints The people from Buenos Aires only had to have a dream first time to seal their victory. It was barely at minute 3′ where the inspector William Moncada a balloon was drawn from the crescent and open the marker.

Platense got bigger and dominated in the following minutes, where they got a free kick on the edge of the area that the captain turned into a goal Jorge Cardona when 23′ ran. The celebration of the escualo steering wheel was between tears.

those of Primi they left with a two-goal cushion at the break, but minutes after the resumption of the match the center-back Ishmael Santos discounted (50′) with a header for UPNFM. The Wolves stalked the Shark the rest of the game, although he did not have clear scoring opportunities except for a shot over the crossbar from Juan Ramon Mejia.

With this win, the Platense achieved their second victory in the tournament, as they beat Real España by the same result on date 2, and they reached six points in the Closureone less than the university students have, and it is fifth place. In the accumulated table, the Shark reached 12 units and is close to six of Honduras Progreos, who fell in Tocoa against Real Sociedad and moved eight from the basement.

– FILE – LINEUPS UPNFM: 30. Gerson Argueta; 6. Eduard Reyes, 22. Harrison Bernández (yellow), 16. Ismael Santos, 28, Axel Gómez; 2. Jack Baptiste, 5. Oliver Morazán, Elder Torres, Samuel Elvir; 11. Cesar Guillen, 29. Juan R. Mejia. Changes: At 45′, Oliver Morazán replaced Wilker Ordoñez (yellow) and Elder Torres replaced Enrique Vásquez. At 85′, Juan R. Mejía came on for Henry Romero. At 90′, Eduard Reyes replaced Luis Argeñal.