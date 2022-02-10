The trick to know your exact coordinates

At first, it may be that knowing the exact place where we are is not important, but there are times when knowing this information can help us. To find out quickly and easily, there is an application known to all of us with which to find out the exact coordinates of our location in real time.
Many users agree that Google Maps is one of the most complete browsers. In it we will be able to find information on countless places, routes, roads, streets, businesses and also check the exact coordinates of our location at all times.
Know the exact coordinates on Google Maps
The coordinates are very useful in the event that we do not know the name of a place or a street and we want to get to it the first time without any confusion. Although obtaining this information in the Google Maps app is a simple process, it is something that not everyone knows and that can save you from some trouble if you want to know the exact coordinates where you are.
Google Maps doesn’t offer exact coordinates by default, so we’re going to have to ask you to tell us.
from Android
- Open Google Maps and tap anywhere or on yourself (blue dot).
- Hold down with your finger until a red pushpin appears.
- Next, a location tab will appear indicating the exact coordinates of the chosen point.
From iOS
The process is very similar on both iPhone and iPad. The only difference is that in this case we are going to have to install the Google Maps app on our Apple device, since it is not pre-installed by default.
- Open Google Maps.
- Press until the red marker appears.
- You will see the result on the screen of your mobile or tablet.
If you want to share it with any contact, just do click on the blue dot, which is the one that determines your location and a menu with this option will immediately be displayed. Depending on the Android or iOS mobile phone you have, the way of sharing the exact coordinates may vary slightly.
From the browser
If you are at home with the computer and want share your location with a friend or colleague, and you don’t have time to write all the explanations, in a couple of mouse clicks you will also be able to share the exact coordinates. In this case you will not see your location indicated with a blue dot as in the mobile version. Follow these steps:
- Access the Google Maps website from your browser.
- There is click on “Show your location” at the bottom right of the screen.
- Your exact location is shown below.
Also, instant messaging applications like Telegram and WhatsApp they also allow us to share the static and real-time location with any of our contacts.