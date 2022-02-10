The unique award received by the champion footballers with Senegal of the Africa Cup

President Macky Sall with the African champions (Reuters)

The hubbub for the consecration is still present in Senegal after the soccer team won the African Cup of nations by overcoming Egypt on penalties in the grand final. It is the first title for this nation that received its footballers as heroes in Dakar, the capital.

The country’s president, macky sallawarded cash prizes and land to the selection on Tuesday, reported reporters from the news agency AFP. In a ceremony at the presidential palace, the president also named the members of the the prestigious Order of the Lion from the West African countryas thousands of fans cheered outside the gates.

“By his life force and creative genius, he has reversed the course of history,” the president exulted, standing on a podium next to the trophy of the Nations Cup. “We dreamed of the cup, you built this dream and made it come true,” she added.

The madness of the Senegalese after the historic triumph of their country’s soccer team (Reuters)

On Tuesday, he announced a prize equivalent to about US$87,000 for each member of the team, as well as a 200-square-meter (2,100-square-foot) plot of land in Dakar and a 500-square-meter (5,400-square-foot) plot in the nearby town of Diamniadio.

With the Liverpool star Sadio Mane as figure, Senegal beat the Egypt from Mohammed Salah 4-2 on penalties in Sunday’s final in Cameroon. The game had ended goalless after extra time. The victory marked the first success for this team after more than fifty years of fielding teams in the tournament, and sparked jubilant celebrations around the world. Dakar on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of ecstatic fans also flooded the streets of the city of three million people on Monday, which the government had declared a public holiday, to greet the team as it returned from Cameroon.

“There are no words to express our pride, our joy and our gratitude,” Sall said. The president also urged the coach of Senegal, Aliou Cisseto lead his team to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cupwhich will take place in qataralthough before that they must win a round trip match against Egypt, to seal the classification.

With information from AFP

