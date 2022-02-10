The unusual record that Burrow is looking for in the Super Bowl … for being called Joe

Tom BradyPeyton ManningJohn ElwayTerry Bradshaw… Choose the name you want from the nfl historybut absolutely no one Nobody, came close to what Joe Burrow could conquer this Sunday at Super Bowl LVI. The boy born in Ohio, who plays in Cincinnatiis at the gates of a feat that would mark him as pioneer in the National Football League, largely due to his success as a college student.

The phenomenon graduated from Louisiana State (LSU) can give to Bengals the first championship of its history after the two failed adventures of the franchise in the superbowl in the 80s. But that’s not the legendary brand pursued by the nicknamed “Joey B”who is barely in his second season as a professionalremembering that the first (2020-21) ended for a serious knee injury.

Questioned if he would return at that level or even return to the gridirons, Burrow became a phenomenon on the Season 2021-2022 taking control of one of the more explosive offenses of the league, in which he is accompanied by his university colleague, Ja’Marr Chasein addition to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.

THE RECORD THAT BURROW IS LOOKING FOR BY CALLING JOE

The superbowlas the most important sporting event in the United States, is full of curiosities that make the path to glory special for everyone involved and Joe Burrow continues to rack up chances for success that cement him, from now on, in the nfl elite and as probable immortal after his retirement.

Burrow could become the third quarterback of all time that won the NCAA Championship for his degree in 2019 college seasonand the superbowl. What seems like an omen for the number 9 of the Bengals is that the only two other in that select list are also called Joeone carrying by surname namath with the New York Jets and the other Mountain of the San Francisco 49ers.

What’s more, Joey B with Cincinnati would be the fourth marshal of field that win the NFL title in its second season What professional arriving directly from the University, joining a not insignificant company with Tom Brady (Patriots), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) and Russell Wilson (Seahawks).

THE UNPRECEDENTED BRAND THAT JOE BURROW COULD IMPOSE

Against all odds, the Bengals they are in the Super Bowl LVI What champions of the American Conference after eliminate Raiders, Titans and the big favorites chiefs, these last two as visitors. That opens the doors for the Athens, Ohio native to achieve the mentioned records few precedents, which do not end with those already mentioned.

And it is that to be crowned the weekend with CincinnatiJoe Burrow would be the first quarterback of all time that wins college title, Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl; If you are wondering what the Heisman is, it is the recognition of the best football player in the United States at the university level, which earned with LSU in 2019.

It is necessary to point out that Joey B. would be the first quarterback with that distinctionbut there is a history of players in other positions who own the “Triplet“, among them Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett, all of them members of the Hall of Fame in Canton, precisely in Ohio.