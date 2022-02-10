The worst in history? Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play the worst final in the NFL

Despite the pregame fireworks, the Bengals and Rams are in the leadup to the weakest finals in Super Bowl history. How is this?

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet this Sunday, February 13 in the Super Bowl 2022in what is a final that not many expected when the 2021-2022 season of the National Football League (NFL).

Although the arrival of rams not surprisingSince this was a team built to win, they weren’t the top contenders in the NFC. Not to mention the Bengalswho for some were the worst team in their division.

In itself it will be the first Super Bowl in history in which neither the first nor the second seeds are the representatives in some of the two conferences, giving us a fact by which we can classify this edition of the NFL final as the worst ever recorded. Why?

Rams-Bengals, the worst Super Bowl in history

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are both fourth seeds in their respective conferences, which obviously means that they were, during the regular season, worst NFL division champions.

According to ESPN’s Department of Statistics and Information, this Super Bowl will be the worst in terms of combined records of the two participating teams (22-12, .647) and only the seventh time the two teams have fallen short of .700 in winning percentage.