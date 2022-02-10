These are the confirmed airlines to fly in Saint Lucia – El Financiero

The mexican airlines largest in the industry have confirmed operations since Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA)which will be inaugurated on March 21 and will have an initial capacity for 19.5 million passengers during its first stage of operation.

Volaris was the first to confirm flights from the new airport in St. Lucia; the airline will operate a couple of routes from the AIFA, one to Cancun and another to Tijuana, both of which will start on the opening day.

long live aerobusfor its part, will fly to Guadalajara and Monterrey, both routes with a daily frequency since the start of operations.

The two airlines have indicated that they expect 80 percent occupancy on the routes from Saint Lucia during the first year of operations.

Aeromexico it will also operate from the new airport, but it will do so in April. This Wednesday the airline assured that it will sell tickets from the AIFA to Mérida and Villahermosa, also with a daily flight.

Those who want, but have not confirmed

Aeromar is another of the airlines that has expressed its intention to fly from Saint Lucia and become the first company to set up its base of operations at said airport. However, you need a loan from the Development Banking for 75 million dollars to stay in flight and carry out its operation at the AIFA, so its presence at the air port has not yet been confirmed.

InterJet, which is on strike and practically at a standstill, has also indicated its intention to fly not only to Santa Lucía, but also to return to AICM and Toluca, but the airline’s liabilities, in addition to conflicts with workers, mean that its return to ‘air’ is quite complicated.

Despite this, Charles of the Valley, the son of the owner of the airline, assured a few days ago that he had requested permission from the AIFA to be able to fly from that air port. However, the airline does not yet have planes or investors.