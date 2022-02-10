These top cryptocurrencies have risen more in price than bitcoin in recent days

Key facts: XRP, LEO and Shiba Inu stand out in a green market.

Bitcoin maintains its leadership when compared to the top 50 cryptocurrencies.

While bitcoin (BTC) returns to its levels from the beginning of the year (recovering since the beginning of February) and the market as a whole is in the green, other major cryptocurrencies have risen even higher in recent days.

Over a dozen of the top 30 coins by market cap (excluding stablecoins) outperform BTC percentage yield in the last 7 days. Some of them have a slightly higher profit percentage than bitcoin, but others even double their increase in that period.

The top cryptocurrency in the market is up more than 22% in the 7-day range, records from CoinMarketCap show. With more than double that percentage we find Ripple’s XRP (47% up), Unus Sed Leo (LEO) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). These last two with more than 60% upwards.

Advertising

Other coins outperforming BTC these days are Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Crypto.com exchange CRO, litecoin (LTC), and bitcoin cash (BCH). In all these cases, their increases exceed 30% in 7 days.

The entire market is in the green in a short time range. But in the medium term, the current upside is a recovery from significant declines in recent months. Including bitcoin, which with the beginning of February seems to chase away the bearish ghosts, after three consecutive months closing in the red.

Top cryptocurrencies outperforming bitcoin in the last 7 days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Some altcoins stand out, but it’s still time for bitcoin

XRP and LEO stand out on that list, not only because of their behavior in the most recent days. They are one of the few cryptocurrencies (along with AVAX) with green numbers in a 60-day range. From that adverse scenario in that wider range, not even BTC escapes.

In the case of LEO, we also see a significant boost that could be related to the recent seizure of thousands of bitcoins stolen from Bitfinex, the exchange responsible for the development of this token.

Of the current top 10 cryptocurrencies, only XRP and AVAX are in the green in a 60-day range. Source: CoinMarketCap.

While some coins like the ones mentioned above show better percentage performance than BTC, the market is dominated by the currency created by Satoshi Nakamoto. As we reported a couple of days ago on CriptoNoticias, the “altcoin season” index dropped significantly, reflecting bitcoin dominance over much of the larger altcoins.

Additionally, there are patterns that seem to reflect that the leading cryptocurrency has bottomed out and the downtrend has come to an end. At least, that indicates a comparison between the current moment and the beginning of the year 2021, when a behavior very similar to that of bitcoin was now followed by a greater bull run that peaked at the current all-time price maximum, at 69 thousand dollars. per unit.