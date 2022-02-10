They catch the man who wanted to assault a woman while exercising

The Police Department of McAllen reported that he arrested the person who tried to assault a woman while exercising.

The man was identified as Eduardo Ramón, 28 years old and was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault, classified as a class “A” misdemeanor.

The police made their search public. asking for help to find him, the facts occurred at 400 Block N. 2nd St, on February 2, the woman was running in that area, when suddenly Eduardo Ramón, who was riding a bicycle, approached from behind and tried to attack her.

That day when the incident was reported, but when the officers arrived they began searching for the subject, but he had already fled the scene.

In the press release, the police express their gratitude “The McAllen Police Department expresses its appreciation to the Pharr Police Department for their collaborative effort that resulted in the expedited identification of the suspect in this case,” Police Chief Víctor Rodríguez said.

It was reported that Eduardo Ramón had previously been arrested in Pharr for Assault Incident on February 5, 2022.

These are the details of the defendant: