They deny fight between James and Falcao in the Colombian National Team but there is division, says Juan Felipe Cadavid | Colombia selection

The internal environment of Colombia selection It continues to be, days after the painful defeats against Peru and Argentina, the daily bread. Versions of fights, divisions and even distance with the coach Reinaldo Rueda are heard daily and reveal internal situations that are worrying but that at the same time explain the critical situation that the team is experiencing in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The revelation of a possible clash between James Rodriguez Y Falcao, from the journalist Esteban Jaramillo, caused a great impact. Not only because they are two of the captains and leaders of the team, but because in light of the poor results, these fissures are becoming more visible.

But Jaramillo’s is not the only version on the subject. The journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid investigated the matter in the Colombian National Team and has a different interpretation of what could have happened.

“Respecting sources, on the James-Falcao issue: Esteban (Jaramillo) says a clash and they confuse it with a fight. When you lose a game at some point you crash, things are said, a fight is something else. As far as I know, that did not exist between James and Falcao. Complaints can be, hey why didn’t you go to that ball… a collision, a brush, but from there to a fight… this is like a broken phone. It was a shock and it seems normal to me, “he said on his YouTube channel.

But pay attention to the revelation he made about the internal environment of the team: “That there is division, there is division. There is a footballer or a couple who are trying to impose themselves, or have already imposed themselves on the others.yes There are things that one does not understand, such as Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who catches the still ball for him, understanding that JuanFer or James hit him better and that many times they are left-handed and he catches them for him, when he never passes the ball from the near post and when it passes you go beyond the second, you don’t understand those things. Since he doesn’t understand how the coach doesn’t say well, this is my collector here,” he said.

Point that has been insisted on several times and that was noted in the match against Peru, when one of the few clear arrivals, a frontal foul on goal, ended in an inconsequential square when it was James who celebrated several goals from that distance.

And there was one more clarification about James’ situation in Argentina, which many interpreted as another sign of division, but this would have a more logical explanation: “James was not with the others because he had symptoms that seemed to be covid and what do you do? in those cases?, they separate him. They had to transport him somewhere else. I understand that he did not train after the game against Peru because they isolated him. So it is not true that James did not want to be with the others, or travel with the group, it was as a precaution. I am concerned that he has not trained for a match against Argentina, champion of America, but as soon as he arrives, he plays. And it was noted that he was not in tune, “he explained.

This concern is added to another that was also highlighted: the lack of a plan in Córdoba, Argentina. “I understand that the match that was trained was one against Argentina and the one that took place was another, along the way the score changed. It was noted if it was like that. The team was on the field but not with a clear idea. Soccer is of the soccer players because they are the ones who decide, but the coaches are very important because they must generate scenarios to develop the capacity of their soccer players. Argentina gave us a class in that”, concluded Cadavid.