They exhibit another alleged handling of Lalo Mora; apologize

Monterrey- Lalo Mora apologized for the improper touching he did to a fan and that was exposed in a video that went viral, although now the singer assured that he did not grab her with that intention and that he does not need to do so.

“I did not do such a thing, they are camera tricks, there were two cameras there, how am I going to grab a lady? in front of my audience”, declared Lalo.

After avoiding talking about the scandal in which he was involved after leaking several videos in which he appears kissing on the mouth and touching several of his fans inappropriately, the “King of a Thousand Crowns” faced the questions and said that this situation yes it affected him a lot.

“I cried,” commented the former singer of Los Invasores de Nuevo León.

“And the girl did not complain, they wanted to destroy me, that I should be in jail, but, Blessed God, my Father God who has just saved me, and that I have nothing to pay him with, this is a miracle. I was dead for 15 days .

“Those days I don’t count in my life. I was born again and I am very happy with my life. I hope you forgive me if I made a mistake. First of all, I want to ask God for forgiveness if I made that mistake, but I didn’t,” assured.

“And I asked the girl for forgiveness, that if she knows that I grabbed her with the intention that she forgive me, but the girl never appeared.”

The 75-year-old interpreter was interviewed during the posthumous tribute to artistic representative Servando Cano, with whom he worked for decades before and after being part of Los Invasores.

“I did not come to that (to clarify the scandal) nor did I want to, but since we are once and for all, I do not do that and I will never do it,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of girlfriends. I’m not going to make the mistake of…I’m not dumb to disgrace my career in seconds.”

In recent days, Lalo celebrated his wife Aurora’s birthday on his Instagram account and in the congratulations he thanked his “angel” for staying by his side through thick and thin despite being a bad husband.