They request agility in the delivery of bodies in Legal Medicine

Some people who have their relatives at the headquarters of Legal Medicine in the city of Santa Martahave made their disagreement public because apparently the refrigerators where the bodies are kept to prevent them from decomposing are damaged.

Some of the bodies have not been claimed by their relatives, taking into account that the respective paperwork must be done, so they request that the processes be accelerated, taking into account that the corpses are decomposing.

Given this situation, a group of people who have a relative in the place, blocked the road in the Ziruma sector, due to the lack of response from Forensic Medicine on the corpse of a young man, which would be delivered between two and three months.

Finally, and after several hours of protest, uniformed officers from the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police arrived at the site and in a peaceful dialogue they were able to reach an agreement with the relatives.

It was learned by some protesters that the refrigerators were fixed in the last few hours to avoid health problems in the area.

However, as of the date of this publication, Legal Medicine has not issued any statement on the situation that some people are experiencing.