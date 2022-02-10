They reveal the cause of death of Bob Saget: this was said by the family

Bob Saget’s widow remembers him in an emotional interview 0:42

(CNN) — The family of comedian and actor Bob Saget released a statement saying authorities attribute his death last month to head trauma.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the Saget family said in a statement. to CNN. Now that we have the final conclusions of the investigation from the authorities, we felt it was appropriate for fans to hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, after performing a two-hour sitcom on January 9.

“Authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma,” his statement continued. “They concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, he didn’t think about it and went to sleep. There were no drugs or alcohol involved.”

The family concluded their statement with a message of love: “As we continue to grieve together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter Bob brought into this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to the people you love know that you love them and that you face the difficult moments with hugs and laughter”.